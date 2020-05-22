No fireworks for Canada Day in Vernon

There will be no fireworks this year to mark Canada Day on July 1, 2020, due to COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

COVID-19 has blown out the candles on Vernon’s Canada Day celebrations, but the volunteers behind the annual party won’t let that stop the fun.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society said in a report to council the fireworks show will not be going ahead, nor will there be a physical Canada Day event in Polson Park.

”We even tried to work around having an event with restrictions in place in the form of a ‘drive-thru’ Canada Day event in the park,” the society wrote. “Unfortunately, the logistics are too great and the group did not want to put anyone at a possible exposure risk.”

Instead, a different kind of birthday bash is being planned for July 1.

In lieu of the typical events that involve big crowds in close proximity, the Canada Day Society said it will hold a number of decorating contests for businesses, families and kids to participate in online through Facebook for their chance to win prizes.

The Society will be active throughout the day on social media, posting images and videos of previous years’ Canada Day celebrations.

The day will conclude with a 9 p.m. noise-making celebration.

“We’ll be back next year bigger and better than ever,” the society wrote.

Dave Frost, the president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society will present to Vernon council during the regular meeting May 25.

The society has planned, funded and organized Canada Day events in the North Okanagan for the past five years.

