Interior Health has said to its community partners it won’t be organizing flu clinics moving forward, starting this fall. (Pixabay)

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

There won’t be flu clinics come this fall, according to Interior Health (IH).

In a letter addressed to community partners, IH said it’s transitioning away from organizing immunization clinics in order to maximize health care resources.

For the 2020-2021 season, IH will no longer organize flu clinics for members of the public, employees, and medical staff. Those who are looking to get vaccinated will have to go to a community provider, such as pharmacists and family doctors.

“Interior Health will continue to support the timely and equitable distribution of influenza vaccine to our community pharmacy partners throughout the health authority,” IH stated in the letter.

Black Press Media has reached out to Interior Health for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi in Kamloops
Next story
Federal government commits $625 million in child care funding

Just Posted

Vehicle crashes into Vernon chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Vernon Chamber to recognize top businesses

Nominations open for business excellence awards, Now More Than Ever

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Morning Start: Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than Harvard

Your morning start for Monday, July 27, 2020

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Vancouver couple was driving home from a cottage in the Okanagan

‘Humans of Peachland’ photo project highlights local businesses

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce’s summer students are spearheading the project

Most Read