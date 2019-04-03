No gas in Cherryville as lone station renovates

Frank’s General store upgrades expected to be completed April 25

Cherryville is out of fuel.

Development continues at Frank’s General Store this spring, with new gas tanks and pumps being installed. This means a disruption in service for a few weeks, for customers wishing to purchase gas or diesel.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ consideration during this upgrade,” said Lisa Schwartz, owner of Frank’s General Store, “and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Gas station renovations in small towns can have a big impact on residents. See: No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

In March, a new concrete pad was laid behind the main store, and two new gas tanks were delivered. On April 1, out front of the store was fenced off and construction began, including new pumps. A walkway area will be left so that customers can still access the store, which will remain open for business as usual.

The old gas tanks will be crushed and removed from underground. For obvious reasons, it is crucial that there be absolutely no smoking anywhere on the premises, until the old tanks have been removed from the property.

This is a huge undertaking for Frank’s General Store, under contract with Armstrong Federated Co-op. Fuel will continue to be supplied by Tempo; Armstrong Federated Co-op is managing the upgrade. Heading East, Frank’s General Store provides the last gas stop on Highway 6 for 85 kms. Motorists travelling through the area are advised to fill up in Lumby during this upgrade.

The work is estimated to be complete by April 25.

See: Gas again flowing in Falkland

In the meantime, Frank’s Easter Colouring Contest is in full swing.

Frank’s General Store business hours for April are:

Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. (opening at 8 a.m. Easter Friday)

Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closing time will change to 9 p.m. in May.

Frank’s Gift Shop is currently open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Frank’s General Store can be contacted at 250-547-2272, and via www.franksgeneralstore.ca; also available on Facebook and Instagram.

