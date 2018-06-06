No horses or dogs off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council passed a bylaw amendment last night

The District of Lake Country has passed a new bylaw amendment that prevents dogs from being off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Mayor James Baker said the Okanagan Rail Trail committee has proposed the same regulations in all of its jurisdictions.

Horses are also not allowed on the trail, despite disagreements from members of Lake Country council.

Baker would like to see horses on sections of the trail in Lake Country, but the risk of conflict with cyclists and people outweighs his opinion, he said.

Kelowna and the Regional District of the North Okanagan have similar regulations in place.

The rail trail is currently closed as construction continues.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

Just Posted

No horses or dogs off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council passed a bylaw amendment last night

Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon

Craftsman Collision title sponsor of July 1 event for third straight year

Armstrong boil water notice removed

Water quality now considered good

North Okanagan municipalities back water stewardship

Vernon Yacht Club hosts open house on subject Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

UPDATED: Foerster gets life with no parole for 17 years in Van Diest murder

Van Diest family hopes for peace to come

Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room and reduce wait time

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Bulky item dumping dates announced

North Westside Road residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

Crash causes delays on Coquihalla

A lane closure is in effect near Coldwater Road on Highway 5

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Most Read