No injuries after early morning back porch fire in Keremeos

No one was injured after a 1 a.m. fire on the back deck of a home in Keremeos.
The two residents did spend the rest of the night in the care of emergency services due to smoke damage from the fire.
The fire started in the back deck mudroom of the home and it was extinguished by the Keremeos Fire Department before it could spread any further. Some damage was caused to the roof above the deck.
Although the fire is still under investigation, it doesn’t appear suspicious, according to fire chief Jordy Bosscha.
Fifteen firefighters were on scene for around three-and-a-half hours before everything was wrapped up.
