No injuries in single vehicle rollover on Kicking Horse Trail

Highway Patrol says that the cause was ice on the road, remind people to drive safe in winter

No injuries are being reported in a vehicle incident that occurred on Sunday, March 6 along Kicking Horse Trail, close to Cedar Lake and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

At 3:47 p.m., Golden RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover along the road.

The single occupant of the vehicle was apparently uninjured, say police, but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Traffic Services Unit determined that the vehicle slid on ice in a shady portion of the roadway, and would like to warn the public to drive safely when heading home from the ski hill.

“The elevation of this road, combined with the nice weather we have been experiencing, can cause treacherous patches of ice when the sun goes down,” said Cst. Derrick McWilliams with the BC Highway Patrol.

“Please be mindful of this and drive carefully.”

READ MORE: One fatality reported in March 4 rockslide east of Golden

Local NewsOkanagan