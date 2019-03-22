No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

Farm Bound Zero Waste has announced its opening date

Founder, owner, and CEO of Farm Bound, Jaye Siegmueller, launched zero waste store in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The opening date has officially been set for Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store.

Farm Bound Zero Waste, which recently opened a location in Vernon, announced another store will be opening in the Central Okanagan April 1.

“No it’s not a joke, but after all the floods, construction, challenges, and shifty go betweens we thought go-betweens hilarious to open on this comical day. Please come to the store to prank us!”

The store’s opening was originally delayed due to the flooding and construction challenges.

The grocery store will be located at 438 Lawrence Ave.

