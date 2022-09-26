No joy in Mudville – Vernon ball diamonds recommended for removal

The four fields at Kin Race Track Park have not been used/booked in the past three years

The Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League was one of the last to use the diamonds at Kin Race Track Park as their home fields. The City of Vernon is recommending removing all four diamonds from the facility. (Morning Star - file photo)

For it’s one, two, three strikes and the diamonds are out at Kin Race Track Park.

Vernon council will debate a staff recommendation to remove the softball diamonds, fencing, dugouts and bleachers from the facility. The four diamonds have been fixtures at the race track site since the 1980s but hardly used, if at all, over the past few years.

“The diamonds in Kin Race Track Park have not been reserved or booked for game play in more than three years,” said Kendra Kryszak, city manager of parks and public spaces, in her report to council.

“The dugouts and fields are in deteriorating condition and portions of the fencing was removed to accommodate B.C. Wildfire crews that were stationed at the park in 2021.”

The diamonds were the home of the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League for years, up until COVID-19. Vernon Minor Fastball and the defunct Vernon Major Men’s Fastball League also used the diamonds. The first two diamonds at the south end of the park once had lights for the fields.

Funtastic also used the diamonds on a regular basis, but have not done so in recent, non-COVID years.

The only park activities that have been on the Kin Race Track Park site in 2022 are on-leash dog walking, recreation services camps and a few pop-up spray park activities.

Based on current market conditions, said Kryszak, it’s expected that the parks department will see increases in costs from contractor rates, supplies and overall operation and maintenance processes.

The city is responsible for the maintenance of Kin Race Track Park, and in order for the parks department to maintain historical service levels in the majority of the parks, administration is recommending a reduced service level similar to other dog parks in the community.

“The adjustment will allow the parks department to achieve the council-directed three per cent taxation increase and maintain all other parks at historic service levels,” said Kryszak.

