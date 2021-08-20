No lawn watering for Whitevale water customers: RDNO

Well source continues to be hard hit by drought conditions

Whitevale Water Utility customers have to stop watering outdoors as the source, Bessette Creek, continues to be impacted by hot and dry conditions.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is also asking the approximately 90 customers affected to reduce indoor water use by 20 per cent to help protect the watershed.

Hand watering on gardens and outdoor plants only will be allowed on a restricted schedule between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Lawns are not to be watered.

Lawns, the RDNO said in a statement, naturally brown and go dormant in the heat with minimal water, but when temperatures cool they’ll green up again.

Even property addresses are allowed to water by hand on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Odd addresses will water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

No watering is allowed on Mondays.

The three day per week water restrictions schedule provides options for water use and should not be viewed as a directive to water every allowable day.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or visit rdno.ca.

