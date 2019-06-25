No lawyer for man involved in Kelowna crime spree

A week after a 40-year-old man went on a crime spree in Rutland he appeared in a Kelowna B.C. Provincial court on Tuesday, only to have his case pushed to July 9 because he has yet to secure a lawyer.

Stephen Earl Skinner began his splurge of crimes by allegedly stabbing a man on Arab Road. When RCMP caught wind of the incident, Skinner tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle up Highway 33 but crashed into a fire hydrant. Before being taken into police custody he stalled by holding himself hostage in a vacant home on Bryden Road for several hours.

The standoff ended with police entering the home and taking Skinner away in handcuffs.

Skinner is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, break and enter and flight from police.

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s spree ends in four-hour long standoff

READ MORE: Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.