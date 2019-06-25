A police car chase ended in a suspect vehicle ramming a fire hydrant off Highway 33 in Rutland (Black Press Media)

No lawyer for man involved in Kelowna crime spree

Stephen Ear Skinner had his court date moved to July 9

A week after a 40-year-old man went on a crime spree in Rutland he appeared in a Kelowna B.C. Provincial court on Tuesday, only to have his case pushed to July 9 because he has yet to secure a lawyer.

Stephen Earl Skinner began his splurge of crimes by allegedly stabbing a man on Arab Road. When RCMP caught wind of the incident, Skinner tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle up Highway 33 but crashed into a fire hydrant. Before being taken into police custody he stalled by holding himself hostage in a vacant home on Bryden Road for several hours.

The standoff ended with police entering the home and taking Skinner away in handcuffs.

Skinner is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, break and enter and flight from police.

