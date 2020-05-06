No major injuries in Lumby crash involving child

Two occupants are OK following a rollover near Lumby early Wednesday morning.
RCMP, Lumby Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service attended the crash on Highway 6 near Grandview Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. May 6.
“The vehicle had gone off road and rolled. There were no reported injuries however one of the vehicle occupants were taken to hospital as a precaution,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.
The occupant taken to hospital was a young child, according to Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.
The vehicle sustained substantial damage in the crash.
