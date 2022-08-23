The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

No more evacuation alerts for the Keremeos Creek wildfire

Some properties along Green Mountain and Marron Valley Road had been on alert since Aug. 17

No more properties are on evacuation alert because of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded alerts for 20 properties along Green Mountain Road and the northern end of Marron Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23.

The more than 7,000-hectare blaze is still classified as “out of control” by BC Wildfire Service, as the fire remains stable along the western side of Highway 3A.

Properties are the aforementioned roads had been on evacuation alert since Aug. 17, after almost all evacuation orders were rescinded for the area on the same day.

READ ALSO: No more properties are on evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire

Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding communities, with the RDOS adding that rural residents are encouraged to actively prepare for emergencies.

Thunderstorms in the region on Monday night, Aug. 22, did not impact the fire, BCWS said in an update on Tuesday.

“The fire was not impacted by high winds,” said BCWS. “Various amounts of rain were received across the fire on Aug. 21.”

There are currently 190 firefighters assigned to work the blaze, with crews continuing to extinguish identified hot spots north of Olalla Creek Road.

“Crews have completed patrol and demobilized all equipment from Sheep Creek Road to Highway 3A,” BCWS said.

READ MORE: Small fire near Little White southeast of Kelowna

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

KeremeosNewsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former star football player running for Coldstream council
Next story
Lightning causes fire on Kelowna farm

Just Posted

A past Murder Mystery Show at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake Water System has been rescinded. (Black Press file photo)
Mabel Lake water once again safe to drink

(Submitted photo)
Former star football player running for Coldstream council

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

Pop-up banner image