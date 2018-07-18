No more fast food drive-thrus at Turtle Bay Crossing

Lake Country council rejected the third reading of a bylaw which would allow for a second drive-thru

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Crossing complex will not be getting another drive-thru fast food restaurant.

Council declined to give third reading to a bylaw zoning amendment, during the July 18 regular meeting, which would allow a second drive-thru restaurant to be located in the complex.

“It’s a difficult intersection and it would add too much traffic to that intersection,” said Mayor James Baker, referencing the turnoff into the complex on Oceola Road. He added the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has to be consulted for intersections within 800 meters of the highway.

“I guess the thoughts were for them to keep trying for some other leaser,” he said.

An independent consultant conducted a traffic study to determine the impact the restaurant would have on traffic in the area, and the results said the impact was “negligible.”

Currently, Starbucks is the only drive-thru fast food place in the complex.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.