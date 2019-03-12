No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Tuesday’s snowfall should be the last big dump of white suff for the foreseeable future in the Okanagan region.

“The Okanagan will see warmer temperatures into the teens with day time highs between 10 C to 15 C by this weekend.” says Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Hartt adds, evening temperatures will be around 0 C. This could bring some overnight flurries, but the snow won’t stay on the ground long.

She says, February and March temperatures have been well below normal for this time of year.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Educational event examines medical cannabis
Next story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Just Posted

City to ask Vernon gymastics society to consider loan option

More discussion ensues with Vernon council over North Valley Gymnastics’ $75,000 request

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Danser brings Tall Tales to Vernon show

Saskatchewan-born, southern-trained singer gets bluesy

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Most Read