No open burning in RDNO areas B and C

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds residents of BX-Swan Lake, BX-Silver Star

The Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding all residents that Class A and Class B open burning in electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star) are not permitted until Oct. 31.

Small confined fires, including campfires are allowed, however it is preferred that there is a good venting index (55 and above) forecast during the time of burning.

Bylaw 2514 regulates open burning in order to reduce or eliminate the incidence of uncontrolled fires and the nuisance caused by the emissions of smoke. Please see the below terms for information:

Small Confined Fire – used for the purpose of cooking food and /or to provide heat and light associated with camping or recreation. Such fires cannot exceed 0.5 metres in width, length or height. A permit is not required, however certain restrictions apply. Please refer to the following section for details.

Class A Open Burning – applies to open burning of debris piles with a diameter of larger than 3 metres but less than 10 metres resulting from land clearing of vegetation to help prepare the land for non-farming use. Example: forest land prepared for residential use. Inspection and permit fees apply.

Class B Open Burning – applies to open burning of debris piles no greater than three metres in diameter and two metres in height, not resulting from land cleared of vegetation to help prepare the land for a different use. This class of burning is typical of pruning and thinning of vegetation by land owners as part of a Fire Smart strategy to reduce the threat of wildfire. A permit is required however no fee applies.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700 or email communityservices@rdno.ca.


No open burning in RDNO areas B and C

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds residents of BX-Swan Lake, BX-Silver Star

