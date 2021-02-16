Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)

No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

Almost five years after RCMP deemed two people’s deaths in West Kelowna a murder-suicide, the BC Coroner’s report is being released.

Kimberly Janet Ansell, 31 at the time, and Marcello Quinn Verna, 20, were discovered lying next to each other on a path in a wooded area off Shannon Way in West Kelowna in March 2016.

Both had been shot in the head, and a handgun was discovered next to the body of Verna.

Rumours ran rampant in the Okanagan before RCMP confirmed no third party was involved and that the incident was a murder-suicide. However, despite RCMP claiming no one else was involved with Verna or Ansell’s death, social media soon became ignited with comments about the duo’s relationship, Verna’s connection to his uncle Carlo Verna a former Hells Angels member and Ansell to her estranged husband.

Yet, RCMP laid no charges in the death.

READ MORE: Weapon found near bodies in West Kelowna, say Mounties

Now, coroner Lori Moen has released her report on the deaths.

Moen found that Ansell was shot in the head seconds before Verna died. But it was not clear if Ansell shot herself or if Verna did.

“Ansell had been experiencing personal stressors in the preceding months and had expressed suicidal thoughts and intentions,” read the report.

Verna was determined to have shot himself in the head. He had also been experiencing personal stressors in the preceding months, according to Moen.

Police were not aware of any allegations of abuse or violence between Verna and Ansell.

The 20-year-old Verna did not have a gun license; however, the unregistered weapon belonged to him.

While Verna’s death was ruled a suicide, Moen found insufficient evidence to determine if Ansell shot herself or if Verna shot her before killing himself.

The BC Coroner made no recommendations on either death.

READ MORE: No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Aquatic Centre down for repairs

Just Posted

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Vernon Aquatic Centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room caused by maintenance contractor sinks operation temporarily

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Teresa Sanders, left, and Gabi Dubland, right, celebrate reaching 100,000 plastics saved at FILL Vernon’s Refill Store. (Photo contributed)
Zeroes speak volumes for Okanagan businesses

Owners of FILL Refill shops in Vernon and Kelowna have saved, collectively, 110,000 plastics

Youngbin Kim skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends Friday afternoon off Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

Warning issued to all that they may be out on thin ice

The City of Armstrong approved the rezoning of a parcel of land near the Nor-Val Arena from park and open space to residential medium density Jan. 25, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Petition penned to reverse Armstrong rezoning decision

Rezoned parcel near arena could see up to 80 new affordable housing units

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another 40-plus-storey tower proposed for downtown Kelowna

Plans for another sky-high residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group

‘The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way’

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

Most Read