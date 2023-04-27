No shortage of Greater Vernon Water heading into spring

Good levels of water listed as utility prepares for the upcoming warm weather months

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) supply conditions for the utility are normal heading into the warmer months.

This comes after above-average water storage in March and slightly higher than normal levels in reservoirs and Kalamalka Lake since the start of the year.

In addition, the snow pack in the Duteau watershed is 109 to 132 per cent above average, depending on location, which is a favourable indicator for water supply.

“GVW staff uses the Water Shortage Management Plan (WSMP) to guide water management decisions,” said the Regional District of North Okanagan. “Four triggers are monitored to assess water supply and drought conditions, including reservoir levels, current moisture conditions, forecasted weather conditions, and customer demand forecast.”

As of April 2, Duteau reservoir levels were trending slightly below average, but this is due to the later snow melt (freshet) which had not started yet.

Kalamalka Lake is above the provincial management target and the 10-year average. According to the provincial forecast, this spring is expected to be cool with average to high amounts of precipitation. Customer demand is currently low due to the cool weather, but irrigation turn-ons started on April 15, and demand is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

“GVW encourages customers to continue to conserve water despite the good water supply conditions, as it is important to maintain sustainable water use practices in the long term,” said RDNO.

GVW will continue to monitor the conditions in the coming weeks to assess water storage and supply for the year.

READ MORE: Sandbags help Coldstream residents avoid flooding

READ MORE: Victoria firefighters save pet cat after house fire with specialized oxygen mask

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater