No significant growth observed at Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

The fire remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares

No significant growth has been observed in the past 24 hours at the Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna, according to a Tuesday update from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, which sparked Sunday evening and is suspected to be caused by a human, remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares. It is currently burning within the jurisdiction boundary of the City of West Kelowna and is in close proximity to homes in the Glenrosa area and adjacent to Highway 97C the Okanagan Connector.

A three-kilometre guard has been constructed between the fire perimeter and homes near the fire’s northern flank. Crews today will continue working to reinforce the guard, and will also work with heavy equipment to construct a guard that extends from the fire’s northern flank down to the western flank towards Highway 97C, depending on the terrain.

There are currently 22 ground personnel on-site, assisted by three helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Crews are supported by six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers, who will be highly visible to West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland.

Personnel from eight local fire departments are also assisting with the incident, with some crews remaining on site last night.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that cooler temperatures and some light rain overnight provided some relief to crews, but conditions remain extremely dry.

“There are currently 44 personnel in the area today. Our focus includes putting out hot spots, continuing patrols and completing damage assessments when it’s safe to do so,” said Jason Brolund, City of West Kelowna’s fire chief.

“It’s critical for the safety of our crews and suppression efforts that all residents leave and stay out of evacuated areas.”

More than 460 properties in Upper Glenrosa remain on evacuation order and over 2,000 in the surrounding area are on evacuation alert. For current information on the orders and a map of affected properties, visit cordemergency.ca.

READ MORE: West Kelowna mayor asks tourists to think of wildfire evacuees

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of KelownaOkanagan