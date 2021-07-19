A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

No significant growth to Brenda Creek wildfire despite increased activity

Forty firefighters and 19 support staff are working to keep the fire under control

The Brenda Creek fire had no significant growth since Sunday but conditions remain volatile, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews continue to battle the fire, which is still measured at approximately 480 hectares on the B.C. Wildfire dashboard. There was an increase in fire activity on Sunday but the crews did not see significant growth in the fire, said fire information officer Mike McCulley.

A total of 40 firefighters and 19 support staff are working to contain the fire. Eleven pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters are being used as well.

“Our crews have made good progress on that fire over the last two days,” said fire information office Mike McCulley.

The local fire department is also working to make sure that the fire does not impact power lines. Crews are making significant progress and the lines have not been affected thus far, said McCulley.

