No stampede in Falkland for first time in over a century

For the first time in more than 100 years, there will be no stampede in the small town of Falkland. Organizers attempted to reschedule the event for August dates (Aug. 28-30), but organizers decided to postpone until 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

For the first time more than 100 years, there will be no stampede in Falkland.

The event which typically runs over the May long weekend was postponed to dates in August (28-30) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Thursday, July 23, the Falkland Community Association announced it pulled the plug on the 2020 event altogether.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of the 102nd Falkland Stampede,” a social media post reads.

The association said provincial health ordered restrictions make it impossible to produce “the high quality show we are proud of.”

“This will be the first year the small town of Falkland has not seen a stampede since its inception in 1919,” the association said. “However, we look forward to our best year yet in 2021.”

The 2021 event is slated for May 22-24.

“Stay strong, stay positive – we are all in this together.”

