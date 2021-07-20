Ogiti if Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. (Okanagan Water Wise/ @Kpytski)

Ogiti if Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. (Okanagan Water Wise/ @Kpytski)

No structures lost yet as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos grows

BC Wildfire is working the west and southwest flank of the blaze where there is the most exposure

No structures have been lost in the growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, although a couple of pieces of equipment may have burned since the blaze sparked on Monday, July 19.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, along with the BC Wildfire Service, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Indian Band, met to hold a news briefing on the evolving situation in the South Okanagan due to the blaze.

According to Erica Louie with the Osoyoos Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the Oliver Fire Department was once again dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the area that the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is to have started in, as flames threaten two homes due to shifting winds.

BC Wildfire Service officer Dale Bojahra confirmed wildfire crews are working on the west and southwest flank of the blaze where there is the most exposure to structures.

An incident management team will be taking over the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire within the next 24 to 48 hours. BC Wildfire crews continue to support local fire departments with aircraft.

“The primary focus is to protect the community from wildfire losses,” explained Bojahra.

However, fire crews are being hindered by people refusing to leave their properties once placed under an evacuation order. RCMP, along with search and rescue crews from the South Okanagan, recently issued evacuation orders and some are not wanting to follow the direction.

Bojahra said when people refused to leave areas under evacuation order, it puts fire crews in a difficult position making it extremely hard to work the current wildfire situation and check on residents who remained at home and might now be needing help.

“Our fires crews are stretched thin and we are doing the best with what we can right now,” he said.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is displaying aggressive behaviour and is an estimated 2,000 hectares.

Both farm and domestic animals that had to be evacuated were taken to the Dessert Centre in Osoyoos. The provincial operation centre in Kamloops is also assisting with evacuees and their animals.

The evacuation impacts properties on Black Sage Road, Black Hills Road, Burrowing Owl Pl., McCudddy Creek Rd., McKinney Rd, Old Camp McKinney, Porcupine Pl., Saddle Ridge and Shrike Hill. To see all the addresses, click here.

Emergency Services and ALERT for animals has set up a reception area at the Oliver Legion located at 36217 Main St.

For residents in RDOS Areas A and C, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca for evacuation orders and alerts.

The Town of Osoyoos and the RDOS has issued an evacuation alert for all properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and West of 45th Street. Also under alert is 7600 Cottonwood Drive and 7800 Cottonwood Drive.

The map and addresses on the new evacuation alert list can be found here.

READ MORE: Hundreds of campers and Spirit Ridge Resort evacuated due to Nk’Mip wildfire

Those who were forced from their campsites at the Nk’Mip RV Park in Osoyoos were asked to return to their hometowns as only permeant residents of the park are to register with Emergency Support Services.

FortisBC crews are supporting local emergency services in response to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. The blaze has forced FortisBC to de-energize part of its electricity system and while the system is still stable, it may be operating on the upper end of its limits on its system today.

Customers in the Osoyoos area are asked to reduce their electricity usage during the peak hours of use which is between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some ways customers can reduce their energy use include:

  • Cooking outdoors on barbeques tonight, if possible
  • Washing dishes by hand or setting the timers on dishwashers to run in the middle of the night
  • Running laundry later in the evening
  • Reduce air conditioning use

Boaters are asked to stay off of both Skaha and Osoyoos Lakes as fire crews use aircraft to scoop water for the blaze.

Allan Chabot, the chief administrative officer with the Town of Osoyoos, asked residents to limit water usage due to power levels and to try not to water lawns or spread too much over the environment.

He added he was very pleased to see the outpouring of support from the community and their willingness to step up during this time of high alert.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for wildfire ‘mass evacuation’ with state of emergency

READ MORE: Nk’Mip Creek grows to 2,000 hectares, Interior Health clinics cancelled, power out

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness
Next story
B.C. reaches 80% COVID-19 vaccination starts for 12 and older

Just Posted

Nk'Mip Creek wildfire on July 20. (Okanagan Water Wise/@Kpytski)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

A new fire sparked near Cherryville has been reported south of Sugar Lake. (BC Wildfire Service map)
New fire sparked south of Sugar Lake in Cherryville

Rylie Nicholls of Lake Country was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital after an onset of leg pain that quickly worsened. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $30,000 in three days to support the Nicholls family in the youngster’s medical battle. (GoFundMe photo)
Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness

More than $3,100 has been raised to help Chance Weder in his recovery after being struck by a truck on 30th Avenue and 30th Street on July 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision