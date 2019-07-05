Kin beach. (File Photo)

No swimming at Kin Beach

A Water Quality Advisory has been issued for Kin Beach due to high bacterial counts

Due to adverse weather conditions and higher than allowable bacterial counts, a Water Quality Advisory has been issued for Kin Beach.

Signs have been posted on the beach advising that swimming is not recommended at this time. The water quality for the beach will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.

For more information regarding beach water quality, please visit Interior Health website at: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/RecreationalWater/Pages/Public-Beaches.aspx.

