There will be no actual theme for the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival in 2022 as the society has announced groups can come up with their own theme events using the line Snow Much Fun. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo)

No theme in 2022 for Vernon Winter Carnival

Society says it’s time for a step back and connect with community by just being a winter festival

Vernon’s annual winter party will be themeless in 2022.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has announced the theme for the 62nd annual Carnival Feb. 4-13, 2022 will be no theme.

“As a board, we looked at many suggestions for the theme this year and felt maybe it was time to take a step back and connect with the community by just being a winter festival,” says Erik Olesen, society chairperson. “Vernon Winter Carnival is all about being inclusive for the entire community and we want to showcase the many cultures and diversities that Vernon has to offer.”

When Vernon Winter Carnival started 61 years ago there was no theme. The theme wasn’t incorporated into the festival until 1985. Previous to carnival themes the community got involved and showed their carnival spirit however they wanted to.

“After a year of restrictions, we really want to allow the community to celebrate Carnival without any limitations,” says Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “The society hopes people will host an event with whatever theme they choose, recreate something from a past Carnival or just enjoy all things winter in the North Okanagan using the tag line – SNOW Much Fun.

“We’re not sure where we’ll be for COVID-19 restrictions by the time we get into full swing planning for the 2022 festival, but we hope that going themeless will allow Vernon Winter Carnival to get back to its roots and open the door for a new generation to support promoting Vernon as a winter destination and fostering community spirit.”

Vernon Winter Carnival will host its annual general meeting Tuesday, April 27, and planning for the 2022 festival will start almost immediately.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
carnival

Most Read