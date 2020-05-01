Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two great blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

No trespassing while Vernon herons build nests

New signs installed at Vernon Heronry

‘No trespassing’ signs are now in place around the annual nesting site of Great Blue Herons on the north end of 20th Street.

Vernon Heronry Protection Society’s Rita Bos said the signs were installed Thursday, April 30, along with an interpretive sign.

“To protect this blue listed species and ensure the public does not trespass on the property, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee has supplied new ‘no trespassing’ signs,” she said.

While the herons are busy constructing their nests and young are hatching, it is critical the birds are not disturbed by dogs running on the property or unwanted guests.

Bos said she has seen more dogs in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic was called back in March.

“I’ve met a lot of nice people who come out and enjoy watching the birds while they’re eating their lunch,” Bos said, but it’s critical the signs are obeyed.

Bos said she believes some chicks have already hatched.

“Last year I was lucky enough to see one little white fuzzy top,” she said. “Normally you don’t get to see those, and then a few weeks pass and you see little punk rockers with their little feathers sticking straight up in the air.”

READ MORE: Vernon Chamber goes digital for Business after 5

READ MORE: Vernon dealership donates car to single mom affected by COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Restricted firearm owners are disappointed in the federal government’s ban

No trespassing while Vernon herons build nests

New signs installed at Vernon Heronry

Okanagan cooler and drier than average in April

The month marks the seventh driest April on record for Vernon

COVID-19: Coldstream municipal office looks to reopen

District of Coldstream office closed March 18, set to reopen mid-May

Vernon Chamber goes digital for Business after 5

Take a tour through a virtual office and join in different video chat rooms

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Lake Country mayor bashes big banks ‘profiting from pandemic’

Mayor James Baker said lending institutions are taking advantage of an unavoidable situation

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Summerland to offer livestreaming of council meetings

Initiative expected for May 11 public meeting

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

Most Read