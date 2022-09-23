There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)

No water for Mabel Lake, Grindrod

BC Hydro outage leaves taps dry Saturday

Taps will run dry for Grindrod and Mabel Lake water customers Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is informing all customers supplied in these areas that there will be a loss of water service due to a BC Hydro planned power outage.

It is suggested that customers in these areas store water for this short term outage for cooking and toilet use before the interruption.

Once water supply is resumed, Grindrod customers will be on a water quality advisory until sampling can confirm the safety of the supply.

If the tanks are drained in the Mabel Lake area, a water quality advisory or boil water notice will also need to be issued. Customers will be notified of an advisory via sandwich boards in the community.

The power outage could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

When the water service has been restored, you may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. Run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your residence at low volume until the water has cleared.

If you have any questions, contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.

Until the advisory is rescinded, customers (especially young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems), may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for consumption purposes such as:

• drinking

• brushing teeth

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw

• preparing any food

• mixing baby formula

• making beverages or ice

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
