Some Vernon water customers near 39th Avenue are without water temporarily after a water main break May 5, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

No water for some in Vernon

City crews on site at 39th Avenue for water main break

Some Vernon residents and businesses are without water following a water main break on 39th Avenue.

The break occurred around 11:30 a.m. May 5. It’s not known how many customers are affected at this time.

City of Vernon crews are on site making repairs to restore services as quickly as possible.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause,” a statement reads.

An update will be provided once water service is restored to the affected customers.

More information to come.

