No words to express collective grief: Vernon mayor on 215 buried at residential school

Vernon mayor pens letter to Okanagan Indian Band Chief and council

Dear Chief Byron Louis:

There are no words to fully express the collective grief shared in the wake of Tk ̓emlúps te Secwépemc Nation’s confirmation of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Once again, we have come face to face with the reality and impacts of Canada’s residential school system. We see the pain it has caused and continues to cause today.

We mourn with the Tk ̓emlúps te Secwépemc Nation as it acts as caretakers to these souls, as well as with Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation, the Okanagan Indian Band, and surrounding communities.

The City of Vernon acknowledges the ongoing grief and pain of all the victims, survivors, families and friends left devastated by Canada’s residential school system including those who live here amongst us.

Our thoughts are with you.

Sincerely,

Victor I Cumming

Mayor

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
