The 10th annual NOCLS Art and Wine Gala was a success, raising more than $60,000. From left, Kathy Ridley, manager of Vernon Square Liquor Store, NOCLS volunteer, Pippa Forster of Designers Gallery, and Toby Risk, Managing Partner of East Side Liquor Company (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

NOCLS gala fundraiser a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society raises more than $60,000 at art, wine gala

It’s a formula the North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS) has stayed true to for years. And, once again, it has paid off.

The 10th annual art and wine gala, held Feb. 24 at Eclectic Med Restaurant, raised $60,125 for the society.

“This is not possible without the hard work of our committee, Pippa Forster (Shaw), Dawn and Andrew Fradley,” said Garry Molitwenik, former executive director and current volunteer.

Forster(owner of Designer’s Gallery) lead the fundraising group, raising $11,000. Ryan Molitwenik and Rod Dubland (owner’s of Heartwood Homes Ltd) raised $7,500 and Dean Barnard (Summit Financial) raised $3,000.

“The artists generosity allows us the opportunity to experience their expressions and talents in the comfort of our homes,” Garry said.

Oceans by Michelle Loughery sold for $2,250, followed by Colleen J. Dyson’s Lavanderia for $1,800 and a Raffaella Vaz painting called My Town, My Muse for $1,650.

Kathy Ridley of Vernon Liquor Store, Toby Risk of East Liquor Company and Jordon Rangen of Village Green Liquor Store were able to provide wine for the meal and product for the baskets which were made by Jeanne Molitwenik. Bob Woodman, auctioneer got things rolling by receiving a bid for the Experience Wine Tours for four plus two rooms at Hotel Eldorado Lakeside for $1,250, Wine Basket with Wayside gift certificate sold for $575.00 and Riverstone Estate Winery 2-night stay for $525.

“I would like to thank all 15 artists who contributed, the fundraising group, auctioneer, the liquor stores, the wineries and all the corporate sponsors who made such a successful event. I also want to thank you who attended and supported us,” Garry said.

“Your support will make positive differences for many people in our community.”

