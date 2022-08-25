A swimmer has found a man’s wedding ring in the popular Penticton river channel that sees hundreds of people a day during the summer. (Mike Biden photo)

Noel Loves Stephanie: Wedding ring found in Penticton river channel

Penticton RCMP hoping to reunite man’s ring with rightful owner

Noel or Stephanie, if you lost your ring, the Penticton RCMP may have it.

A Penticton resident found a wedding band on Aug. 18 while swimming in the River Channel and turned it over to the RCMP.

The RCMP are now looking to reunite the band with its owner.

“The ring is a men’s wedding band with the inscription of “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE” and then a date,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media officer. “This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it.”

To prove ownership of the ring, Penticton RCMP is looking for the owner to identify the ring based on the following details:

1. Complete the inscription: “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE…” by identifying the date that follows.

2. What type of metal is the ring?

A photo is not being shared in order to better allow the proper owner to identify the ring.

If this is your ring, and you can identify it, you can head down to the Penticton RCMP Detachment on Main Street and ask for file number 2022-13135.

