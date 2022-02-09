Nominate your favourite small Okanagan business for a provincial award

Nominations for the 2022 Small Business BC Awards are open until Feb. 28

Kelowna business Twirling Umbrellas was named Best Company at the 2021 Small Business BC Awards. (Facebook)

After another challenging year in the business world, the time has come to celebrate the small businesses that made a difference in their Okanagan communities.

Small Business B.C. (SBBC) is accepting nominations for its annual provincial awards until Feb. 28.

“At the heart of every small business is an entrepreneur whose drive and determination pushes them, even as they face challenges and hurdles in their path,” said Small Business BC CEO Tom Conway. “The SBBC Awards are about celebrating that entrepreneurial spirit and supporting small businesses that inspire us all. I encourage all B.C. residents to nominate a business that has helped strengthen your community.”

The awards are held annually to bring attention to deserving small businesses in the province. Winners will be adorned with the top business titles and share $15,000 in prize money.

The awards, sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, have been adjusted this year to feature two categories, focusing on honouring impactful businesses and allowing winners to receive larger cash prizes and more business support.

Nominations can be submitted at sbbc.co/nominate. More than 400 nominations have been submitted so far. Businesses can be nominated by members of the public or by the business owners themselves.

Local past winners of the awards include Kelowna’s Twirling Umbrellas (best company), Winecrush in Penticton (best concept) and Float Space in Kelowna (best emerging entrepreneur).

The SBBC Business Impact Award will go to business owners that embrace the challenge of entrepreneurship, display their business savvy and take positive action to invest in their community.

The Premier’s People’s Choice Award will go to a small business that can demonstrate the support of its community by gaining the most online votes.

First place in the Business Impact Award category will receive $8,000. Second place will win $4,000, and $1,000 will go to the business in third place. The winner of the Premier’s People’s Choice Award will receive $1,500.

A virtual gala will be hosted by SBBC to announce and honour the winners at the 19th annual awards.

For more information or to nominate a small business for a SBBC award, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsSmall Business