Nomination period opens for Vernon general election

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to file their paperwork

The nomination period for Vernon’s 2022 general election is now officially open.

Local voters will elect one mayor and six city councillors on Saturday, Oct. 15. With the nomination period now open (Aug. 30), candidates can submit their packages to the chief election officer or the deputy chief election officer.

Candidates must have a minimum of 10 qualified nominators to submit their package.

Those interested in running for office in Vernon who have not yet picked up a nomination package can get one at city hall, or download one from the city’s website at vernon.ca/elections.

To be eligible to run, candidates must meet the following criteria at the time of nomination:

• 18 years of age or older on the day of voting;

• A Canadian citizen;

• A resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day;

• Not disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment, or by law from voting in a local election.

The nomination period will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The campaign period will begin on Sept. 17 and end on election day, Oct. 15.

Advanced voting days are:

• Oct. 5 at the Schubert Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Oct. 12 at Vernon Council chambers, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Oct. 13 at Vernon Council chambers, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting Oct. 15 takes place at:

• Recreation Centre Auditorium, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fulton Secondary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Vernon Secondary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates are not required to be vaccinated in order to run for office.

