Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the news today on Twitter.

Incidental travel — vacations, day trips and cross-border shopping excursions — has been forbidden since March in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country, including trade shipments and cross-border workers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the restrictions won’t be lifted until there’s clear evidence the pandemic is easing in the United States.

President Donald Trump, however, said last month that Canada wants the border to reopen “pretty soon” — a claim that is not supported by public opinion polls.

READ MORE: Canada inches toward to 200,000 COVID-19 case mark

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries
Next story
UPDATE: Abandoned Kelowna heritage building fire deemed suspicious

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan photo)
Suspect driving stolen vehicle rams two Lake Country RCMP cruisers

Pontiac reported stolen from Vernon area; suspect not located

The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)
Vernon Chambers celebrates Small Business Week

Webinars and events scheduled to boost small business

Prison.
Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a report of an electrical fire at the temporary shelter operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society on 37th Street Sunday, Oct. 18, just before 5:30 p.m. A fire was discovered in the building’s attic, forcing the evacuation of temporary residents and staff. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Reported electrical fire evacuates Vernon temporary shelter

No visible smoke or flame but firefighters discovered small blaze in former warehouse’s attic

Beairsto School, formerly Central School, holds its Fall Harvest sale in 1955. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #3295)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at a bountiful harvest sale at a Vernon elementary school, circa 1955

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Amanda Poon’s campaign signs were found defaced on Sunday, Oct. 18

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm-raised climate scientist keen to help B.C. communities prepare for change

Sylvie Harder brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Most Read