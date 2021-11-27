Highway 1 is pictured during a fly over the flood damage in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Nooksack River expected to reach ‘moderate’ flood stage with weekend rain: City of Abbotsford

With damage to dike systems, more water could cross the border into Abbotsford on Sunday

The Nooksack River is expected to reach “moderate” flood levels on Sunday, Nov. 28 possibly causing more flooding to Sumas Prairie due to damaged dikes.

“Whatcom County has shared that they project the Nooksack River to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday and that the damage to levee systems from previous storms may result in greater impacts to the floodplain areas than would typically be experienced at these river levels,” the City of Abbotsford announced on social media Friday evening.

“They expect this to impact the city of Sumas, which could see water cross the border into Sumas Prairie on Sunday.”

Abbotsford city officials are watching the water levels of the Nooksack River closely as rising water levels are expected this weekend.

The Fraser Valley is expected to get about 80 mm of rain between Saturday morning (Nov. 27) through to Sunday afternoon (Nov. 28), according to Environment Canada. About 100 mm of rain is expected in areas closer to the mountains.

The Sumas Prairie remains under evacuation order and those who remain on evacuation alert are asked to continue to look to the City of Abbotsford website and social channels for updates throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: River Forecast Centre put entire South Coast on ‘flood watch’

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues ‘red alert’ with 3 atmospheric rivers in the forecast

 

