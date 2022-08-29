North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

Animals were planned to be on display at Armstrong and Salmon Arm fairs

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Along with the tragic death of the drivers in Highway 1 crash Sunday, a number of local animals have been lost.

Many of the 4H members on Team B.C. reside in the North Okanagan and would have been gearing up to compete at the Interior Provincial Exhibition this week, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, as well as the Salmon Arm Fair.

“The Interior Provincial Exhibition would like to extend heartfelt sympathies to the 4H youth who lost their animals and to the families of the drivers who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 28,” said IPE general manager Heather King. “This is a loss that affects not only our fair, but our community. And the 4H program. The kids raised these animals from newborn calves to yearlings. Eighteen of the animals in the crash were to be part of the show at the IPE this year.”

The 4H clubs involved were returning from the Western Canadian Classic (WCC) in Brandon that was held Aug. 23-27.

“Community is one of the four pillars of 4H fundamental beliefs and our local 4H community is hurting,” Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser said. “Our thoughts are with these young members of our community at this time.

“On behalf of Township of Spallumcheen council I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the truck drivers that lost their lives yesterday in the horrible accident on Highway 1 near Golden. Our thoughts and condolences are also with the entire Team BC Dairy 4H members who lost their calves, equipment, and luggage in this awful situation and all the dairy farmers that lost animals.”

Three Chilliwack men have been identified as the drivers killed in the crash.

READ MORE: Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE ropes in fair share of fun

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Farmingmotor vehicle crashNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New evidence delays Penticton bomber’s sentencing
Next story
‘Heartbreaking loss’: B.C. agency looks into ambulance call after infant death report

Just Posted

Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective is the first serivce of its kind in Canada to be certified as a B Corporation. (Contributed)
Vernon health centre first of its kind in Canada

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to more than 200 calls for service over the weekend. (Morning Star -file photo)
Busy weekend for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan, B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. There are only four days left in the birds’ visit. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bird ‘teachers’ fly for four more days in Vernon

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

Pop-up banner image