North Okanagan advance polling begins

Municipalities will host one, two or three polls ahead of Oct. 15 general election

Advance voting in municipalities for the Oct. 15 election is set to begin.

Eligible voters may attend any of the advance polling places, and are reminded to bring two pieces of acceptable identification.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, details of polling places on General Election Day, a candidate list and more, visit your local municipality’s website.

There are no mail-in ballots in the city of Vernon.

Advance polls are as follows:

VERNON (Vote for mayor, councillors, school district trustees):

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schubert Centre;

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, Vernon City Hall council chambers;

COLDSTREAM (Vote for councillors, school district trustee):

Wednesday, Oct. 5; Wednesday, Oct. 12; Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Coldstream Municipal Hall;

LUMBY (vote for mayor, councillors):

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lumby Museum meeting room;

ARMSTRONG (Vote for councillors):

Wednesday, Oct. 5; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oddfellows Hall;

SPALLUMCHEEN (Vote for councillors):

Wednesday, Oct. 5; Wednesday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Township Municipal Hall;

ENDERBY (Vote for mayor, councillors):

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Enderby Seniors Centre

SPECIAL VOTING OPPORTUNITY: Residents of Parkview Place, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

FALKLAND (Vote for Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area D director):

Wednesday, Oct. 5, CSRD office, Salmon Arm, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City HallElection 2022Vernon

