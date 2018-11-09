North Okanagan air quality advisories issued

Vernon and Lavington under advisory for high concentration of fine particulates

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued air quality advisories for Vernon and Lavington due to high concentrations of fine particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

RELATED: Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions…

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Just Posted

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

Four-way stop to have red-light flashers on 30th Street

The city plans to have the new signaling fully operational by next week.

Greater Vernon Advisory director seeks toughness on grant application

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said region needs to ask higher levels of government for more cash

Vernon CMHA branch discusses events

Canadian Mental Health branch holds town hall-style meeting for staff, clients

Vernon area dog parks closing for maintenance

One-day shutdowns at BX Ranch and Mutrie parks

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

Most Read