North Okanagan areas chip in $70,000 for Kal Lake pier rebuild

The District of Coldstream is getting some help to pay for much-needed repairs to the Rotary Pier on Kalamalka Lake.

According to Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte, three electoral areas of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will be contributing a total of $70,000 towards the project.

Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C is providing $50,000 and Area D is chipping in $10,000.

Coldstream council discussed the deteriorating state of the dock late last year, when it was found it will cost $500,000 to repair the popular pier. Coldstream asked for financial support from the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and the RDNO.

“I think it’s fabulous that they felt strongly that the pier was something they felt was good for the area, and it can’t be understated how much we appreciate their contribution,” Hoyte said of the electoral areas’ handouts.

She has memories of jumping off the pier in her youth, and knows many others have enjoyable memories related to the pier. She noted it’s also used for plenty of wedding photos and advertisements for local tourism and businesses.

“Whether you go out there to sit there peacefully and watch the sun go down or the morning appear, or whether you’re there with friends having fun, I think it is a draw and I that it would be an asset to what Coldstream is doing (as) part of the entire Head of the Lake plan,” Hoyte said.

Coldstream is developing its Head of the Lake Plan for the non-residential lands surrounding Kal Beach. In Phase 1 of the project, Coldstream invited residents to share their feedback for improvements to the Head of the Lake and Kal Beach area.

Hoyte says council put out a request for proposals for a consultant who can provide all the available options for rebuilding the pier — and the mayor says there are many options to consider.

“Do we want a floating pier? Do we want the same design? Do we want the same materials or do we want different materials?” she said. “Council is looking to have all the options possible before making a decision.”

A report to council in December stated that a number of piles on the pier were severely compromised, “and because most of the piles are showing some degree of degradation, all existing piles should be removed and replaced with steel piles.” The report noted that steel piles will last longer than wood piles and wood piles cannot be treated when used in a lake.

The report also recommended replacing the pier deck as it is worn, cracked and splintered.

Using wood piles would decrease the price by $63,000, but the piles would last only 20 years compared to the 60-year lifespan of steel piles. Using wood piles would mean repairs would have to be made more frequently and more money would be spent in the long run.

Multiple piles have already failed, causing an area of collapse on the pier that has been temporarily repaired.

This version of the pier was constructed in 2008 and in 2019 the end ‘T’ portion was repaired following storm damage.

