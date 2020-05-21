The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking boaters to keep their wakes low near residents’ properties and the Okanagan Rail Trail to avoid erosion during high water season, May 21, 2020. (Stock photo)

North Okanagan boaters asked to keep their wakes low

RDNO says keeping wakes low near the shoreline will help reduce erosion during high water season

The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking boaters to me mindful of their wakes near residents’ properties and the Okanagan Rail Trail to avoid erosion during high water season.

Snowmelt and groundwater discharge is causing higher water levels on Kalamalka Lake. On Thursday the district said that keeping wakes to a minimum within 40 metres of the shoreline will reduce the effects of the wave action and the amount of erosion on the shoreline.

“The erosion work we have completed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is only on small sections of the trail. This was mainly to fix sections that had been damaged by previous storms,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services for the RDNO. “To mitigate erosion on the entire RDNO stretch of the Okanagan Rail Trail would cost millions.”

Erosion is caused in part by natural factors such as storms, but the district said reducing man-made waves is an effective way to prevent further erosion.

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

READ MORE: Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab
Next story
Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

Just Posted

Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Students could be back to school on one or more days per week starting June 1.

North Okanagan boaters asked to keep their wakes low

RDNO says keeping wakes low near the shoreline will help reduce erosion during high water season

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

Vernon back-to-school survey due Friday

If parents do not complete the survey your child may not be permitted to attend school in June

VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

UBCO collaboration helps frontline workers see clearly during long hours at work

Fogged up protective face shields were proving to be problematic

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

Most Read