The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)

North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Testing results, disinfection levels within normal drinking water standard for Mabel Lake Water Utility

Good news just before the weekend for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, says the boil water notice issued on April 13 has been rescinded.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system,” said the RDNO in a release Friday, April 21.

Due to annual spring standpipe turn-ons, customers may continue to notice some cloudiness or sediment in their water until Saturday. If customers experience this, they are asked to please run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters the house before running the hot water tank, any in-home filtration, or taps with aerators. An outside tap is preferred.

Protect outside taps from freezing if used.

READ MORE: Future of e-scooters in Vernon up to residents

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver officer testifies about efforts to resuscitate Myles Gray after beating
Next story
BC Hydro applies to leave some Site C construction debris to be flooded over

Just Posted

The portion of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road has been closed for the time being due to a washout. (RDNO photo)
Popular portion of Vernon hiking trail washed out

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)
North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

The City of Vernon would like public feedback on the e-scooter program. (City of Vernon photo)
Future of e-scooters in Vernon up to residents

The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, on Jan. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home

Pop-up banner image