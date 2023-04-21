North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)

Good news just before the weekend for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, says the boil water notice issued on April 13 has been rescinded.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system,” said the RDNO in a release Friday, April 21.

Due to annual spring standpipe turn-ons, customers may continue to notice some cloudiness or sediment in their water until Saturday. If customers experience this, they are asked to please run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters the house before running the hot water tank, any in-home filtration, or taps with aerators. An outside tap is preferred.

Protect outside taps from freezing if used.

