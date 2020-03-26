You may have to hold on to your bottles and cans for awhile in the North Okanagan as all collection depots have now closed due to COVID-19. (Black Press - file photo)

North Okanagan bottle depots close due to pandemic

All depots in region now closed; major grocery stores not taking returns either

On the one hand, they will pile up if you’re in self-isolation and quarantine.

On the other, think of the return you’ll get when you can again take them back.

With the closing of the Armstrong Return-It Depot on March 26, all North Okanagan bottle and can return depots are now temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor and update notices regarding its operating hours,” the Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon’s Chasers Bottle Depot websites read.

Armstrong became the last depot to close, joining other bottle depots in Enderby, Lumby and two in Vernon, Chasers Bottle Depot, which closed on the weekend, and Interior Freight and Bottle Depot, which shut down March 23.

Lumby’s depot is owned and operated by Venture Training, based out of Vernon.

A check of major grocery stores in Greater Vernon showed nobody was taking bottles and cans due to the pandemic.


