North Okanagan ceremonies remember veterans’ sacrifices

No Stone Left Alone events planned for Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby cemeteries

W.L. Seaton student Danica Cowley lays a poppy at the grave of Second World War veteran Pvt. Arger Brisson during the 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon. More than 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers, will place more than 1,500 poppies at military gravesites in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

It is one of the poignant moments of fall in the North Okanagan.

The No Stone Left Alone event commemorating the sacrifices of military conflict veterans is set to take place again at three North Okanagan cemeteries in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby.

Approximately 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers from the Vernon and District Family History Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 25 – Vernon, Vernon Lions, Lumby Lions and the British Columbia Dragoons will place more than 1,500 poppies on military gravesites.

“No Stone Left Alone is an initiative involving middle school students who honour and recognize the sacrifices that Canadian military men and women made while serving Canada,” said event organizer Lawrna Myers.

“In November, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies across Canda have students place a poppy on military headstones in Canadian fields of honour.”

In Vernon, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, students from Harwood Elementary, Vernon Secondary and W.L. Seaton Secondary will place poppies on headstones at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, followed at 12:30 p.m. by more students from VSS. On Thursday, Nov. 3, students from Seaton, Alexis Park and Mission Hill elementary schools will place poppies at 10 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Students from Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary will place poppies at the Lumby Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and students from Coldstream and Kidston elementary schools will place poppies on gravesites at the Coldstream Cemetery Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:45 a.m.

