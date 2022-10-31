W.L. Seaton student Danica Cowley lays a poppy at the grave of Second World War veteran Pvt. Arger Brisson during the 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon. More than 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers, will place more than 1,500 poppies at military gravesites in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

W.L. Seaton student Danica Cowley lays a poppy at the grave of Second World War veteran Pvt. Arger Brisson during the 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon. More than 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers, will place more than 1,500 poppies at military gravesites in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan ceremonies remember veterans’ sacrifices

No Stone Left Alone events planned for Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby cemeteries

It is one of the poignant moments of fall in the North Okanagan.

The No Stone Left Alone event commemorating the sacrifices of military conflict veterans is set to take place again at three North Okanagan cemeteries in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby.

Approximately 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers from the Vernon and District Family History Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 25 – Vernon, Vernon Lions, Lumby Lions and the British Columbia Dragoons will place more than 1,500 poppies on military gravesites.

“No Stone Left Alone is an initiative involving middle school students who honour and recognize the sacrifices that Canadian military men and women made while serving Canada,” said event organizer Lawrna Myers.

“In November, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies across Canda have students place a poppy on military headstones in Canadian fields of honour.”

In Vernon, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, students from Harwood Elementary, Vernon Secondary and W.L. Seaton Secondary will place poppies on headstones at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, followed at 12:30 p.m. by more students from VSS. On Thursday, Nov. 3, students from Seaton, Alexis Park and Mission Hill elementary schools will place poppies at 10 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Students from Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary will place poppies at the Lumby Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and students from Coldstream and Kidston elementary schools will place poppies on gravesites at the Coldstream Cemetery Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:45 a.m.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon students salute deceased veterans with poppies

READ MORE: Vernon students leave no stone alone, no veteran forgotten


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRemembrance DayVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rollover on Highway 97 detours traffic north of Vernon
Next story
Vigil outside burned northern Manitoba home mourns loss of four kids

Just Posted

W.L. Seaton student Danica Cowley lays a poppy at the grave of Second World War veteran Pvt. Arger Brisson during the 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon. More than 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers, will place more than 1,500 poppies at military gravesites in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan ceremonies remember veterans’ sacrifices

Vernon Panthers offensive linemen Mark Johnson (63, from left), Mats Friesen (70), and Owen Carpenter, along with their linemates, were a huge reason the Cats whipped the hometown South Kamloops Titans 31-14 Friday, Oct. 28, at Hillside Stadium to clinch the Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference title. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers claim Interior senior varsity football title

Do you know the correct name for these carved pumpkins? (Pixaby)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

A vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Vernon has traffic rerouted to Old Kamloops Road Sunday night, Oct. 30, 2022. (Jen Zielinski photo)
Rollover on Highway 97 detours traffic north of Vernon