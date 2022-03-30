North Okanagan city, township show support for Ukraine

The City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen, along with the support of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission and the Armstrong Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, are showing support and solidarity for Ukraine.

The city and township will host a public ceremony, raising the Ukrainian flag, in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend this ceremony where the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 35 will be in attendance providing a colour party.

Don Blakely, a local resident of Ukrainian descent, put forward the idea to the councils of Armstrong and Spallumcheen to raise the Ukrainian flag in support and solidarity with the country.

The flag will replace the Red Ensign for a three-week period until April 23.

“Many communities across our country are flying the Ukrainian flag in support of our Ukrainian people and in opposition of the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion in Ukraine,” said Andrea Malysh, spokesperson for the Vernon and area Ukrainian Canadian community. “With the addition of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen community joining with their support, it shows that we as Canadians are united in supporting democracy and the free world.”

The City of Vernon announced at its regular council meeting Monday, March 28, it was extending flying the Ukrainian flag at Vernon city hall for another three weeks. The District of Coldstream is also flying the flag at its cenotaph.

Malysh said more than 9,000 Ukrainians, supported by their families, have already arrived in Canada.

The new Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program (CUAET) was established by the federal government to help Ukrainians and their family members come to Canada as quickly as possible and to provide them with the ability to work and study while in Canada.

The B.C. government is anticipating the potential for several thousand people to come to the province as soon as early April. Measures are underway in organizing programs that will assist these temporary displaced persons.

Locally, a community online platform will be available with information to assist Ukrainians with immediate needs. Anyone wishing to provide housing, work, transportation or other services can register at the national Ukrainian Canadian Congress website www.ucc.ca.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ukraine flag flies at Vernon city hall

READ MORE: Coldstream shows solidarity with Ukraine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City CouncilUkraine