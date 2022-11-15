North Okanagan communities join emergency alert system

Alertable provides timely information in the event of an emergency

North Okanagan communities have come together by using the same emergency system, Alertable, to share time-sensitive emergency-related information.

Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen, the Okanagan Indian Band and all five of the Regional District of North Okanagan’s electoral areas have signed on to use the notification app to provide more streamlined communication in the event of an emergency.

The City of Vernon joined Alertable earlier this year, so the additional communities signing on with the same system will bring consistency throughout the region.

Alertable is used to share timely information and direction related to emergencies such as wildfires, floods or other hazards. While each of the govermnent bodies and municipalities manage local emergency responses independently, the coordinated implementation of Alertable makes it simple for people in each area to sign up to receive emergency-related alerts.

Residents and visitors in each community are encouraged to subscribe to Alertable and choose their preferred method for receiving alerts. Signing up for alerts through the smart phone app is recommended because it gives users the option to receive alerts from any jurisdiction that uses the app based on their real-time current location.

In addition to the app option, there are more than 14 others to choose from, including text, email, phone, website, social media, home smart speaker and more.

Learn more or sign up at rdno.ca/alertable.

Brendan Shykora

Emergency alert systemNorth Okanagan Regional District