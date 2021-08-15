North Okanagan communities remain dedicated to wildfire help

Armstrong and Spallumcheen’s EOCs are active, plans are being encouraged for residents and evacuees

The City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen remain diligent and vigilant when it comes to White Rock Lake Wildfire, shown here on Aug. 10. (Darren Wolf photo)

The City of Armstrong’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains activated at Level 1 for wildfire advance planning and quick mobilization of emergency plan procedures and resources.

The Armstrong EOC is monitoring the White Rock Lake wildfire situation and working closely with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, BC Wildfire, Spallumcheen EOC, neighbouring communities and Provincial Emergency Services to ensure a quick response and protection of our residents.

As of Sunday, Aug. 15, the City of Armstrong is not under any type of evacuation alert however the city encourages residents to prepare a Grab ‘n Go bag.

“Preparation now will ease some of the stress of evacuating and ensure that you have necessary items with you if you need to evacuate,” said city community services manager Warren Smith.

Increased fire activity in the area is forecasted over the next few days, including significant winds that will move fires quickly due to the nature of the terrain. The travel warning the province issued Friday for parts of the Interior Region, which includes the City of Armstrong as well as Enderby, Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band and parts of the Regional District of North Okanagan remains in place.

The City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen is advising persons that are under evacuation order to register with your local reception center, online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-585-9559.

Currently, the City of Armstrong continues to offer assistance and support as a host community to those that have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire. All evacuees will be required to enter the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and to produce their individual ESS number to the gate attendant for sign-in and assignment of pens/campsite.

“The City of Armstrong Emergency Services is watching the wildfire situation closely and will provide updates as the situation changes,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “For the time being Armstrong is not under any alerts or orders.”

The Township of Spallumcheen remains activated as an Emergency Operation Centre level 2 in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Residents that are located in the Evacuation Alert areas are able to pre-register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca.

“By registering online, it will save residents considerable time and effort when accessing Emergency Social Services should they be evacuated,” said township deputy corporate officer Lisa Gyorkos. “There is limited capacity at reception centres so pre-registering will assist staff and residents should we move to an evacuation order. Due to Okanagan hotels having limited resources communities are recommending that residents stay with family and friends where they are able to do so.”

READ MORE: No overnight growth on White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: VIDEO: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021