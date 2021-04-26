The District of Coldstream (pictured) and the City of Vernon have received Canadian awards for financial reporting for a combined 20th straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

The District of Coldstream (pictured) and the City of Vernon have received Canadian awards for financial reporting for a combined 20th straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan communities rock at financial reporting

City of Vernon and District of Coldstream, combined, have won Canadian financial reporting awards for 20 straight years

Two North Okanagan municipalities’ financial departments have again been recognized nationally.

The City of Vernon and the District of Coldstream have won awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

Each won a Canadian award for financial reporting, the city for its year-end financial report and the district for its 2019 annual report.

It’s the 11th year in a row Vernon has won the honour and the ninth consecutive year for Coldstream, each a significant accomplishment.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

Submissions are judged by impartial members of the GFOA’s Canadian Review Committee on their ability to meet the high standards of the program, and demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate a municipality’s financial story.


