Vernon-based Nor-Val Rentals is giving away $3,000 to a charity submitted by viewers of a video posted to the company’s Facebook page. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan company seeks help selecting charity

N0r-Val Rentals wants the community to nominate a recipient worthy of $3,000

Right from the beginning, when they opened in 1994, North Okanagan company Nor-Val Rentals has been supporting the community.

Now, they want your help to decide who should get some financial help.

Owner Jim Clipperton, holding his young son, posted a video to the company’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, announcing they will donate $3,000 to a charity or organization nominated by readers.

“In 2019, we supported more than 70 groups. This year, we’re adding the group of your choice,” Clipperton said. “Comment on the video with group nominations and we’ll donate $3,000 to the winner’s choice.”

As much as viewers are encouraged to share the video, only nominations left in the comment section on the original video on Nor-Val’s Facebook page will be considered, as those are the comments that Nor-Val can see.

The winning charity also receives a $1,000 rental credit at any of Nor-Val’s outlets in Vernon, Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

“If the winner wants to split up the money and donate to a couple of other groups, I’ll happily write three cheques or two cheques,” Clipperton said.

The winning charity or organization must be legit.

“No ‘Casey Needs New Golf Clubs Society’ or ‘The Millers Need A New Motorhome Foundation,’” deadpanned Clipperton.

Nor-Val Rentals has been supporting charities, non-profit and youth sports organizations from Osoyoos to Revelstoke since Day 1.

“We’re coming into a tough time when everybody is looking for sponsorship,” said Clipperton, whose company has supported organizations like Cops For Kids and youth soccer, hockey and lacrosse in the North Okanagan. “Everybody is looking for money so I thought why not give everyone a chance to tell us who they think should get some money?”

Tired of the depressing news daily regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Clipperton wanted to do something that would produce a happy story.

“I just thought if people can get active and get behind this, and start sharing the video and making nominations, we’d have a happy story instead of an unhappy one,” he said.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 8, and the winner will be announced on Nor-Val’s Facebook page that same day. Nominations can be made in the comment section of the original video on the Nor-Val page for consideration.


Charity and Donations

UPDATE: One arrest in manhunt for ‘armed’ suspects near Enderby
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Most Read