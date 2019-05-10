North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking to ban single-use plastic checkout bags.

The first reading of a new bylaw is the first of multiple approvals required, but it is a step towards banning single-use checkout bags in the North Okanagan.

“Ultimately, we would like to see a provincial ban on single use plastics and we have sent a letter to the Province requesting their leadership on the regulation of single use plastics, but we are not willing to wait,” said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board.

“We are taking immediate actions regionally while we continue to advocate for province-wide regulations which can have a wider impact.”

The bylaw will now be forwarded for legal review and to municipal jurisdictions for review and comment.

The RDNO began exploring the regulation of single-use plastics in February of 2019.

The district will first focus on regulating single-use checkout bags since they are one of the most commonly used and improperly recycled single-use plastic items. This has also been a common starting point for many jurisdictions.

A single-use checkout bag is defined by the proposed bylaw as a plastic bag that cannot withstand 100 uses.

Plastic bags marketed as “biodegradable” or “compostable” are included in this definition and will be banned.

The bylaw will not regulate plastic bags sold in packages of multiple bags, such as sandwich or garbage bags.

Depending on legal review and support from the board, the ban on single-use checkout bags could be in place by January 2020 at the earliest.

Related: Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Related: Environmental group sounds alarm after 48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI

DND water to shut off

While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

Friends and students continue dance instructor’s legacy

“Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive” on May 25 and “Dance for Ruth” on May 18

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Okanagan brewery and food truck pair up to open new eatary

Kettle River Brewing teams up with CrAsian Food Truck to open a kitchen

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Vernon concert free for moms Sunday

Apollo Suns plays Record City for Mother’s Day

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Most Read