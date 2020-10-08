The Regional District of North Okanagan has partnered with DocuPet to launch a new dog licensing program, touted as a more convenient and accessible way to register. (RDNO photo)

North Okanagan district launching new dog licensing program

RDNO partners with Ontario-based company to provide convenient, accessible registration

Dog owners in the North Okanagan are asked to wait before renewing their pet licences until Nov. 2, when a new system will come online.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has partnered with Ontario-based company DocuPet to launch a new licensing system, touted as a more convenient and accessible way to register pets.

“The new system will be in place and ready to launch on Nov. 2, so we ask dog owners to wait to renew their licences until it is in place,” said RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson.

“We have spoken with many pet owners who are eager to renew their licences, and we applaud the enthusiasm! If you’d like to be notified when annual pet licences are available for purchase, please sign up for an email notification and we’ll let you know as soon as registration is open.”

The regional district lists the following as benefits of the new system:

  • Convenient registration that will be available online, by telephone, mail-in, or in-person.
  • Your pet’s licence will include DocuPet’s HomeSafe Lost Pet Service. Each DocuPet tag has a special number on the back that’s tied to your pet’s secure online profile. Should they get loose, anyone who finds them can get in touch with DocuPet’s 24-7 dispatch team that helps connect pet finders with pet guardians to make happy reunions happen.
  • You’ll be able to choose to upgrade your pet’s tag to a designer tag with more than 160 different options, each recognized as your official licence tag. Plus, you can personalize your tag by adding your phone number and pet’s name to the back.
  • Licences will now be valid for 365 days instead of a calendar year as with the previous system.
  • A portion of all designer tag sales will be donated to the BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch.

The dog licensing area includes Electoral Areas B, C, a portion of area D, the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream and the Village of Lumby.

With the new system, all dog tags will be distributed by DocuPet and will no longer be available at local pet stores or veterinarian offices.

To be notified when annual pet licences are available for purchase, sign up at docupet.com/rdno.

