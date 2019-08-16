North Okanagan district moves to email system for water utility notices

Your current contact system will be discontinued on Sept. 30, 2019.

No more faxes or phone calls. North Okanagan residents are being asked to subscribe to an improved email alert system for news about their water utilities.

The Regional District North Okanagan is throwing out its old contact system on Sept. 30, to be replaced by the email newsletter system.

According to an RDNO spokesperson the old system is a “very manual process” that required utility clerks to send emails, phone calls and even faxes to a wide array of people, depending on which contact method people opted for.

For the past two years the district has been sending newsletters to a select number of customers using an email marketing service called MailChimp. Now, to make things more efficient, it’s moving its entire system over to MailChimp.

The change was also made in order to give customers earlier notice and provide real-time updates on water supply interruptions, quality issues or supply changes.

In addition to Greater Water Vernon customers, the email service will be available to RDNO water utilities customers in Delcliffe, Grindrod, Mabel Lake, Outback, Silver Star and Whitevale.

There are five steps to complete in order to subscribe to the RDNO water utility alerts:

Go online to the RDNO website at www.rdno.ca/subscribe. Enter your email address. Check the topic boxes that you want to receive updates on. Greater Vernon Water has two separate topics: Notices (for Water Quality, Boil Water or Water Restrictions) and Source Water Changes (only for Water Source Switches between Kalamalka Lake and Duteau Creek). Click Subscribe. Check your inbox for a confirmation email which will include a link. Click on the link to complete your subscription.

The RDNO offers a reminder that if you change your email address in the future, you’ll have to re-subscribe with your new address.

There are steps to follow if you receive an error message after filling out your information:

Click on the link that says “Click here to update your profile. Check your inbox for an email from the Regional District of North Okanagan, and click the link that says “Update your Preferences. Select or deselect the mailing lists you would like to be subscribed to, then click ‘Update Profile.’

Any questions can be directed to the RDNO office at 250-550-3700.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.