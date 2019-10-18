North Okanagan district offers tips for waste reduction

Monday marks the start of waste reduction week, and the Regional District of the North Okanagan is ready to highlight the first of recycling’s three R’s.

The district will be sharing waste reduction tips through its waste management e-newsletter from Oct. 21 to 27. The goal is to encourage people to build those little waste-cutting habits that may not feel like much but add up over time.

“There are over 89,000 people in the North Okanagan. If each person took one action to reduce their use of single-use plastics each day, that would add up to a staggering 32 million actions in our region in just one year,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.

The RDNO are providing waste-reducing tips throughout the week, such as how to pack a waste-free lunch and how to easily replace single-use items with reusable items.

To get the tips, sign up at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

Brendan Shykora